After getting papped at a Halloween party together, Billie Eilish and rumoured boyfriend Jesse Rutherford were once again seen flashing PDA in LA. This time the lovebirds were seen sharing a kiss in public, which is making fans believe that they are indeed dating. Yay! Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Spark Dating Rumours After They Flash PDA at Spooky Event in LA (Watch Viral Video).
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Pics:
— v (@ViralMaterialz) October 19, 2022
There's More:
Aaaaaaaaaaaa amo ver a billie feliz e sorrindo #BillieEilish #billie pic.twitter.com/G7eLqChii3
— jaos2 (@jhon_leirbag) October 19, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)