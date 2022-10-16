Seems like Billie Eilish has a new partner! As per reports, she and Jesse Rutherford might be a thing. Well, as the two have sparked dating rumours, after they were spotted holding hands at Halloween Horror Nights on Friday (October 14). Spider-Man Star Tobey Maguire Vibing at a Billie Eilish Concert Is Pure Gold (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Video:

Billie Eilish spotted holding hands with rumored boyfriend and lead vocalist of The Neighbourhood, Jesse Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/69UVBvDyuC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2022

