Billie Eilish is a social media genius, and you might already know why. The 22-year-old has made it to the news yet again. On April 8, Billie finally announced her highly anticipated third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft." If you're a loyal follower who wants to stay updated on every bit of her life, here's the bad news: she's no longer your close friend. After announcing her album, the American singer removed everyone from her close friends list. This comes just after the exciting announcement of her new album "Hit Me Hard and Soft", which comes out on May 17, 2024. 'F*ck You Guys!' Billie Eilish Blasts Rolling Stone for Leaking 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Album Tracklist.

Billie Eilish Removes All Her Followers From ‘Close Friends’ List

Billie Eilish has removed her followers from her Close Friends Story. pic.twitter.com/JRxHCH4156 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2024

