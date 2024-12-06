Billie Eilish had the crowd roaring with laughter at her recent concert after a bra was unexpectedly thrown at her from the audience. A video that has since gone viral shows the singer holding up the bra, humorously saying, “This is the biggest f**king goddamn bra I’ve ever seen. I literally thought it was a shirt!” Billie embraced the 'bra' moment, lightening the situation and leaving fans in hysterics. For those unfamiliar, throwing a bra at a performer is a spontaneous act often seen as a way for fans to stand out or make a memorable impression during live performances. Check out the viral clip below. Dave Blunts’ Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Goes Viral After Rapper Who Weighs Over 220 Kgs Performed With Oxygen Tank at Juice WRLD Day in Chicago (See Pics & Videos).

Fan Throws Bra at Billie Eilish During Gig

Billie Eilish holding up fan’s bra during her show: “This is the biggest f**king goddamn bra I’ve ever seen. I literally thought it was a shirt.” pic.twitter.com/ErTvcsC2q0 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) December 5, 2024

