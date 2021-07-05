An image of the rapper posted to Instagram read, "Biz Markie has passed away," and fans were heartbroken to hear this news. However, Biz's manager Jenni Izumi told USA TODAY in an email statement that he is very much alive.

He said, "The news of Biz Markie's passing is not true. Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible. Biz's wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Big Daddy Kane also confirmed that his friend is still alive by posting a video on Instagram.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Daddy Kane (@officialbigdaddykane)

