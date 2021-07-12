It's a cinematic Marvel if we can say so. Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, a prequel, has managed to snag $80 million in its opening weekend in North America which is higher than F9's $70 million overhauls. Disney revealed that the movie earned $60 million from Pay-Per-View while internationally, the film collected $79 million. In total, the film earned $219 mn on its opening weekend.

#BlackWidow 1st Weekend Revenue:#NorthAmerica BO - $80 Million International BO - $79 Million Streaming Revenue - $60 Million Total - $219 Million https://t.co/ke3jeTsKFs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 12, 2021

