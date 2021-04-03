A new trailer for Marvel Studios upcoming Black Widow is out. Scarlett Johannson is high on action throughout the trailer. The movie will explore the time period between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War when Natasha Romanoff is on the run. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the action-packed spy will hit the Indian theatres on July 9, 2021.

Watch the Trailer Below:

