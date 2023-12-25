BLACKPINK's Lisa surprised fans with a mesmerizing cover rendition of Britney Spears' holiday classic, "My Only Wish (This Year)". The unexpected release showcased Lisa's versatile talent, captivating listeners with her unique take on the festive hit. Fans rejoiced at this unexpected musical treat, praising Lisa's vocals and style. The cover not only paid homage to Spears' iconic track but also demonstrated Lisa's ability to infuse her own charm into beloved classics, further solidifying her position as a multifaceted artist in the industry. Christmas 2023: Mariah Carey Looks Xmas Party Ready in Red Overcoat! See Her Stunning Pictures Here!

Listen to Lisa's Cover 'My Only Wish (This Year)' Here:

BLACKPINK's Lisa covers ‘My Only Wish (This Year)’ by Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/FZSzzQmOgL — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)