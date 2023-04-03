The first promo for Blue Beetle is out and it teases the new trailer that's set to release on April 3. Featuring Xolo Maridueña's Jaime Reyes as he discovers the Scarab which turns him into the Blue Beetle, the promo sees his family know about his secret identity as well. Also starring Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Susan Sarandon and more, Blue Beetle releases in theaters on August 18, 2023. Blue Beetle: Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo Cast Alongside Xolo Maridueña in DC's Upcoming Film!

Watch the Promo for Blue Beetle:

