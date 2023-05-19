Good News for action lovers. If reports are to be true, Bullet Train 2 is in the works at Sony Pictures, with both Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock returning as courier Ladybug and his handler Maria Beetle. Pitt will probably face a new group of colorful, deadly characters soon. Apart from Pitt and Bullock, actor Margot Robbie is currently in negotiations to join the cast (nothing sure yet). Now we are ready, what about you? Bullet Train Review: Brad Pitt’s Assassin Movie Is ‘Entertaining’ As Per Critics.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

ICYMI: 'Bullet Train 2' is reportedly in the works with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock both returning, and Margot Robbie in talks More details https://t.co/WZ1Hc0OlMy pic.twitter.com/Qo87uNb0wN — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) May 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)