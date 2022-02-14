Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Season 2 of Bridgerton. One can see Julie Andrews, who voices Lady Whistledown, return to give us updates about what is happening in the family. We see glimpses of the brewing courtship between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), which will be the main focus of the show, as well.

Take A Look At The Teaser Below:

