Behind the scenes photos have been captured of Anthony Mackie and Seth Rollins on the set of Captain America: New World Order. The filming took place in Atlanta, Georgia and while Anthony Mackie was seen in his Falcon costume, Seth will apparently play a villain, as a member of the Serpent Society. The film will release on May 3, 2024. Seth Rollins in Captain America - New World Order: WWE Star to Play Serpent Society Member in Upcoming Marvel Film - Reports.

View BTS Photos from Set:

