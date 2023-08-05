Carmen Xtravaganza is no more. She passed away at the age of 62 battling lung cancer. Carmen was a member of the House of Xtravaganza, one of the most prominent houses in the New York City ballroom scene. In the 1990 landmark documentary Paris Is Burning, she appeared in a segment alongside her house sister Brooke Xtravaganza. May her soul RIP. Mark Margolis, Best Known as Hector Salamanca in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Dies at 83.

RIP Carmen Xtravaganza:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Xtravaganza (@houseofxtravaganza)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)