Willi Ninja was an iconic dancer and choreographer. The acclaimed performer who died at the age of 45 in September 2006 was known as ‘Godfather of Voguing’. Google Doodle celebrates the legend who paved ‘a path for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and ’90s’. He was known for his appearance in the documentary film Paris Is Burning and that was released on this day at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival. LGBTQ Rights in Europe: Malta Leads, Poland Lags.

Google Doodle Celebrates Willi Ninja

Willi Ninja is forever in vogue. Today’s #GoogleDoodle spotlights the dancer and choreographer who was known as the "Godfather of Vogue.” Learn how Willi paved the path for diverse LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the ‘80s & ‘90s —> https://t.co/wbmKdNrGmU pic.twitter.com/nZ8kqSvuCe — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)