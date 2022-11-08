Captain America is officially the Sexiest Man Alive, and the stans have been sent into a frenzy. With People Magazine bestowing the title upon Chris Evans for this year, it surely has been a long-time coming as the Marvel-star finally gets recognised in the category. So, to celebrate this, let's take a look at some of the hottest pics of the star that surely back up his win here. Chris Evans Is People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2022!

Well, It's True!

CHRIS EVANS IS SEXIEST MAN ALIVE 2022 I STILL CAN’T BELIEVE IT!! 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/9rOPPoz1zl — mads (@flaminhotcevans) November 8, 2022

The Man You Are!

Chris Evans the man you are. pic.twitter.com/EXscAooJ26 — best of chris evans (@evanscontent) November 8, 2022

Side Profile!

the category is side profile and the winner is chris evans pic.twitter.com/mTwIfiUuZE — mizzie; (@cvansx) November 6, 2022

Breathtaking!

chris evans is so breathtaking pic.twitter.com/YyZSS7x6RR — chris evans files (@cevanstylefiles) November 6, 2022

Been Serving Looks For a Really Long Time!

Chris Evans ||📷 pic.twitter.com/EWyNpinJ9x — Chris Evans Stan account & puppies 🐶🐱💙 (@chrisevansmysun) November 6, 2022

And a Really Good Random Photo at That!

day thirty five of tweeting a random picture of chris evans ✨ pic.twitter.com/Z2fHkqx351 — mallory (@newangelcevans) November 1, 2022

Smokin' Hot!

Chris Evans as Johnny Storm pic.twitter.com/bM1fWxwzPP — evans & stan archives (@cevanstanarch) November 5, 2022

Served in 2016 Too!

photographed by Matthew Brookes for Instyle Magazine May 2016#ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/vMctflhOMZ — doctorfan06 (@doctorfan06) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)