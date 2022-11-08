Captain America is officially the Sexiest Man Alive, and the stans have been sent into a frenzy. With People Magazine bestowing the title upon Chris Evans for this year, it surely has been a long-time coming as the Marvel-star finally gets recognised in the category. So, to celebrate this, let's take a look at some of the hottest pics of the star that surely back up his win here. Chris Evans Is People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2022!

Well, It's True!

The Man You Are!

Side Profile!

Breathtaking!

Been Serving Looks For a Really Long Time!

And a Really Good Random Photo at That!

Smokin' Hot!

Served in 2016 Too!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)