Benny Blanco, boyfriend of Selena Gomez, recently made it to People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2024 list. However, it was actor-director John Krasinski who claimed the top spot. During an interview with the publication, the record producer shared his unique approach to self-care, revealing that he doesn't shower every day. He explained, “I do a thing where I also don't believe in always shampooing your hair, or conditioning your hair. I'm really clean but I don't shower everyday. But some people I know shower two, three times a day, but I feel like the oils on your skin don't have time to rejuvenate and get juicy.” The video clip from his interview has since gone viral on social media. ‘At Least It’s Not Benny Blanco’: Netizens React After John Krasinski Crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2024 by People.

Benny Blanco About Self-Care

The Record-Producer’s Candid Confession

