It's official! As Captain America star Chris Evans has been named the Sexiest Man Alive for 2022 by People Magazine. “My mom will be so happy,” the actor told the mag. FYI, it was Evans' Marvel co-star Paul Rudd who was bestowed with the same title in 2021. Red One: Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans To Star in Christmas-Themed Film Franchise Helmed by Jumanji Director Jake Kasdan.

Chris Evans Is Sexiest Man Alive 2022:

