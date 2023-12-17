Actor-model Christian Keyes took to Insta Live to share a powerful and personal message about facing harassment in the industry. In his extended live session, he bravely spoke about his experience with unwanted advances and inappropriate behaviour from a powerful figure in Hollywood. While understandably choosing not to reveal names, Keyes emphasised the seriousness of the situation by mentioning he has evidence, including voice recordings. "Sometimes it's our own heroes," he said, hinting at the perpetrator's position of power and influence. Swipe left in the post to see the video. Madonna Kisses Boyfriend Josh Popper Onstage at Celebration Tour in New York.

Christian Keyes Alleges Being Sexually Harassed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)