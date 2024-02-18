Priyanka Chopra once again melted hearts by sharing a precious picture of her little one, Malti Marie. The photo shows the baby girl having fun in a balloon pit during a birthday celebration. The pic beautifully captures the essence of childhood innocence and pure delight. Priyanka Chopra Offers Sneak Peek Into Her Valentine’s Day Celebration With Nick Jonas and Malti Marie (View Pics).

Baby Malti Marie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)