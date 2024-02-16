Priyanka Chopra gave fans a glimpse into her heartwarming Valentine’s Day celebration alongside her beloved husband Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter, Malti Marie. The trio shared moments of love and joy on the special occasion. From intimate gestures to shared laughter, their celebration radiated happiness and togetherness. The last picture added to this post is a cherished memory from their wedding day, a moment that will be treasured forever. Madhu Chopra Applauds ‘Smart Parenting’ of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra With Fam On Valentine’s Day

