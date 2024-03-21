The British Academy Television Awards aka BAFTA TV Awards announced the nominations for this year and Peter Morgan’s series The Crown Season 6 has received eight nods. Yes, it is leading BAFTA TV Awards 2024 with eight nominations. Elizabeth Debicki (Supporting Actress), Dominic West (Best Actor), Salim Daw (Supporting Actor) and Lesley Manville (Supporting Actress) are among the nominees. The makers have shared a post expressing gratitude on receiving such a honour. BAFTA TV Awards 2024 Nominations: The Crown Takes the Lead with Eight Nods, While Black Mirror Earns Seven - Check Full List Here.

The Crown Season 6 Leads BAFTA TV Awards 2024 With Eight Nods

