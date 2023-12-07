Before the final season of The Crown, the entire cast from all seasons of the Netflix series gathered under one roof for the premiere of The Crown Season 6: Part 2. The star-studded cast turned heads with their royal appearances on the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Emma Corrin, in particular, left everyone stunned with her Princess Diana-inspired look for the event. She rocked a statement ensemble by Miu Miu, featuring a white tuxedo jacket paired with a white shirt, bow-tie and a see-through floor-length skirt. Her look was completed with black gloves and knee-length platform boots. Much like many others, pregnant Suki Waterhouse couldn’t contain her excitement upon seeing Emma's stunning appearance. The actress-singer, expecting her first child with beau Robert Pattinson, reposted Emma’s look on her Insta Story, captioning it with ‘I’m obsessed’. The Crown Season 6 Part 2: Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, Olivia Williams, Dominic West, Emma Corrin – Ahead of the Finale, Stars Attend London Premiere of the Netflix Series (View Pics).

