David Leland, the esteemed British theatre, film, and TV writer-director renowned for his iconic 1987 debut Wish You Were Here, has passed away at 82. According to reports, Leland demise on Christmas Eve was confirmed by his longtime publicist, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates. Leland's screenwriting career featured Made in Britain (1982) starring Tim Roth, Birth of a Nation, and the acclaimed Mona Lisa (1986) with Bob Hoskins, garnering nominations at the Oscars and Golden Globes. Vijayakanth Funeral Update: An Emotional Thalapathy Vijay Arrives to Pay Last Respects to His 'Captain' (View Pics and Video).

David Leland No More:

David Leland, ‘Wish You Were Here' Director, Dies at 82 https://t.co/nuJC3UfzqQ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 27, 2023

