While James Gunn has announced his large DC slate, the head of DC Studios also confirmed that there will be elseworld films too that will be separate from the main continuity. Among those include Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II which releases in October, 2025 and Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie à Deux which hits theatres in October, 2024. Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Superman film is in development currently too which will be a part of that lineup. James Gunn's DC Lineup: Batman, Superman, Green Lantern and More - Check Out All Movies and Series Part of 'Chapter 1 - Gods & Monsters' (Watch Video).

