Amidst the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3, it looks like the Aquaman franchise is going to come to an end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom too. With the second film set to be the finale, Jason Momoa will reportedly be recast as the DC Comics villain Lobo. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently set to release in theatres on December 25, 2023. Wonder Woman 3: DC Film Gets Cancelled Despite Gal Gadot Tweeting About It a Day Prior - Reports.

Check Out the Tweet:

DC is looking at ending the #Aquaman franchise with Jason Momoa and recasting him as Lobo (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/hI6yXtAg2Z — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 8, 2022

