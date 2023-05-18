Here's another information for you of Deadpool 3. Actresses Brianna Hildebrand and Shioli Kutsuna will reprise their respective role for the upcoming MCU-set threequel. Hildebrand reprises her role from the first two films as Negasonic Teenage Warhead. Kutsuna plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend Yukio, a Japanese mutant ninja who was introduced in Deadpool 2. Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Confirms Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are Returning for the Upcoming Sequel.

Check The Tweet Here:

