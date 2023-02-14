Hollywood star Emma Corrin who was seen in Lady Chatterley's Lover and My Policeman has joined the cast of Ryan Reynold, Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3. MCU star welcomes the actress via a Tweet that reads "New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!" Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Heads to Gym to Prep For Upcoming Marvel Movie, Says Keeping an Eye on Hugh Jackman.

Check Out Ryan Reynold's Tweet Below:

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

