In December 2023, Ryan Reynolds responded to ‘Deadpool Leaks’ with modified photos featuring characters like Mickey Mouse and Predator. This was in response to numerous set photos from Shawn Levy’s directorial project that had surfaced online. Now, a month later, new pictures have emerged, revealing Ryan Reynolds in his Deadpool persona and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. These images provide a sneak peek into their characters for the upcoming MCU film. Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Counters ‘Deadpool Leaks’ From His Film Sets With Modified Images Featuring Mickey Mouse, Predator and More! (View Pics).

Deadpool 3 Leaked Photos

New images from the set of Deadpool 3 pic.twitter.com/VV2vlriUki — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) January 19, 2024

Ryan Reynolds As Wade Wilson/Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds on set of 'DEADPOOL 3'. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/drujoV1KwK — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) January 19, 2024

The Viral Pics From Deadpool 3 Set

Video e imágenes filtradas de la nueva película de Deadpool 3. Con Ryan Reynolds y Hugh Jackman como Deadpool y Wolverine. Ryan luce cabello largo. Alguna teoría???? #Deadpool3 pic.twitter.com/nqxhB3SZ4o — Clint Is Good (@westbestern_) January 19, 2024

