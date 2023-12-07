Deadpool 3, the upcoming superhero film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe directed by Shawn Levy, resumed shooting after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended. Amidst the filming, several pictures from the sets leaked online. Following this, lead actor Ryan Reynolds took to Instagram and posted, saying, “It’s important for us to shoot the new ‘Deadpool’ film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.” The actor has now countered ‘Deadpool Leaks’ with modified photos featuring Mickey Mouse, Predator among others. He mentioned in his post, “Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, “Deadpool Leaks” because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops.” Check out his posts below: Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Pleads With Fans To Avoid Spoilers and Leaks, Emphasises Importance of Surprises and Practical Effects in Instagram Note.

