The makers of Deep Water have shared a new exciting trailer of the film that will give you literal chills. Starring Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas, the teaser gives you a glimpse of what the story will look like. Both the actors look amazing in the teaser and we cannot wait to see what these two have in store for us.

Take A Look At The Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)