Director Quentin Tarantino has revealed that he has finished the script for his 'last' movie. Titled The Movie Critic, the project is said to be set in 1977. Along with this, the filmmaker also added that after his last flick, he will work on book, TV series and plays. Quentin Tarantino Takes Dig at Marvel Actors, Says ‘They’re Not Movie Stars’.

Quentin Tarantino Last Film Revealed:

Quentin Tarantino confirms that his next film ‘The Movie Critic’ will be definitely be his last. "Afterwards I will do Books, TV Series, Plays, but on the Cinema, I will throw in the towel." pic.twitter.com/X5NZIZDsRM — LetsCinema (@letscinema) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)