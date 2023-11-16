Disney is returning to Arendelle! Are you? If yes then this news is just for you. Recently, Bob Iger revealed that the studio is actively working on a fourth Frozen movie alongside the previously announced Frozen 3, which is yet to be released. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Disney’s CEO revealed this news. Iger added, 'But I don’t have much to say about those films right now,' he added. Iger highlighted that Jennifer Lee, the creator of the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is leading her team at Disney Animation, working on not one but two stories.' Frozen 3 Announced! Sequel to Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell's Animated Film Confirmed to be in Works at Disney.

Check Out The Video Here:

NEW: A new "Frozen 4" movie may be "in the works," Disney CEO Bob Iger reveals! ❄️ https://t.co/LMUF7DsEHt pic.twitter.com/H2kPet2nCu — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 16, 2023

