Ahead of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' release worldwide, reports suggested that the film has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar due to a new character being gay. America Chavez (played by Xochitl Gomez), is a lesbian in the film and the Marvel comics. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Loki's Music Composer Natalie Holt To Compose the Score for the Series.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

#MultiverseOfMadness has been banned in Saudi Arabia, likely due to the inclusion of America Chavez. (Source: https://t.co/xakLoif5uO) pic.twitter.com/VyWSiTw9re — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)