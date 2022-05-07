Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has turned out to be a huge hit. The superhero film starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead, has become the fourth biggest Hollywood opener in India. Sam Raimi’s film minted Rs 27.50 crore on the opening day in India. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Movie Review: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel Film Revels in Sam Raimi’s Horror Vibes and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Act.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Box Office Collection

