As per some reports, there are rumours that Marvel Studios have approached Ben Affleck to reprise his role of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil from his 2003 film Daredevil in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is not yet ascertained that he has accepted the offer. Even if the rumour is true, the role might be a cameo as the film deals with multiverse, and in one of the universes, Daredevil will be the Ben Affleck one (Spider-Man: No Way Home confirms Charlie Cox is the Daredevil of the MCU). Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: From Tom Cruise's Iron Man to Professor X, 7 Crazy Cameos Rumoured To Be In Benedict Cumberbatch's Marvel Film!

