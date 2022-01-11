Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the next high profile Marvel project that everyone has their eyes set on. Fully diving into the multiverse, the movie surely is going to be a crazy adventure. Set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will deal with the aftermath of Strange’s spell in the movie where he made everyone forget who Peter Parker is. From the promo alone, this looks like an adventure that we wouldn’t want to miss. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser: Marvel Studios’ Film With Benedict Cumberbatch To Hit Theatres on May 6 (Watch Video).

Just like with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also has had a bunch of leaks. Most of the leaks range from your normal run of the mill stuff to some extremely crazy and outlandish story beats. With Marvel delving into the Multiverse and us seeing the return of previous Spider-Men in No Way Home, Multiverse of Madness is rumoured to have some insane cameos in it. It has been speculated for a good while that we will see Marvel’s Illuminati in the movie, and it will consist of many legacy Marvel characters. So with that being said, here are seven of the craziest cameos rumoured to be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. From The Batman to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, 7 Blockbusters to Keep an Eye Out For in 2022!

Monica Rambeau

Apparently we will see an alternate version of Monica Rambeau in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Considering she is just supposed to be a cameo, it does lead to the fact that exactly how this version of the character came about to be in Illuminati.

Captain Carter

We will also see Hayley Atwell reprise her role as Captain Carter from What if…? This rumour doesn’t seem like that much of a stretch considering that we will also be seeing Evil Strange in the movie.

Balder the Brave

If true, the amount of Norse characters in the MCU are about to increase with Balder making his appearance in the movie. Inspired by his Norse counterpart, Baldr, Balder will apparently also be a member of the Illuminati.

Mr Fantastic

Rumours suggested that the reshoots that took place last month happened so that Marvel could add some extra cameos to the film. One of the names being tossed around was Mr Fantastic. It would be a bit odd for the MCU to introduce Mr Fantastic like this considering a Fantastic Four movie is about to be released in a few years.

Tom Cruise’s Iron Man

Another huge name being tossed around was Tom Cruise as an alternate version of Iron Man. It is a well-known fact that before Robert Downey Jr took over the role, Tom Cruise was being heavily courted to play Tony Stark. If true, this would make for an extremely exciting scene in the movie.

Professor X

This is the one that’s the most believable considering there were a few pre-vis shots for this too. We don’t exactly know which version of Charles Xavier might show up, many are hoping for it to be Patrick Stewart. But it would be fun to see an Illuminati be led by Charles Xavier.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

This is the one that’s the most outlandish rumour out there and one that is still oddly believable? Hugh Jackman was vocal about how Kevin Fiege was in touch with him to do something in the MCU, but the plan never materialised. Maybe with the reshoots he might have been added in. If he is, then this cameo might be even bigger than the appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes out in theatres on May 6, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2022 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).