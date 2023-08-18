Drake encountered an unusual surprise during his recent It's All a Blur Tour stop when he received an enormous bra from an unexpected source – his father, Dennis Graham. At the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, fans continued the tradition of throwing bras on stage, but this time, the gargantuan bra stood out. Holding it up, Drake quipped about its size and playfully mused about the end of a saga. He later discovered the gift was from his father, with a cheeky letter attached. The custom-made bra, designed by Zoba Martin, left everyone amused and marked a unique father-son moment. Drake Tells LA Concert Crowd, 'Don’t Throw Bras, My Son Is Here!' (Watch Video).
Drake receives a large bra during his show last night.
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2023
Check Out The Video Here:
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)