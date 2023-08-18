Drake encountered an unusual surprise during his recent It's All a Blur Tour stop when he received an enormous bra from an unexpected source – his father, Dennis Graham. At the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, fans continued the tradition of throwing bras on stage, but this time, the gargantuan bra stood out. Holding it up, Drake quipped about its size and playfully mused about the end of a saga. He later discovered the gift was from his father, with a cheeky letter attached. The custom-made bra, designed by Zoba Martin, left everyone amused and marked a unique father-son moment. Drake Tells LA Concert Crowd, 'Don’t Throw Bras, My Son Is Here!' (Watch Video).