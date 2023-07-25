The viral woman (identified as Veronica Correia) who threw her bra onstage during Drake's concert at Barclay's Center in NYC has been offered work by Playboy, reports TMZ. For the unaware, after the '36G-sized' fan of Drake threw her bra at the rapper, he was seen picking up the brassiere and said "locate this woman immediately" while performing his act. Now, the woman is all set to work with Playboy, insane right? Drake Seeks Out Fan Who Threw Her 36G Bra At Him On Stage; Internet Finds the Woman Who Reveals How The Incident Happened (Watch Video).

Playboy DMs Drake's Female Fan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Check Out The Viral Bra Moment Below:

“Locate this woman immediately.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DOArj7jhHO — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 22, 2023

