Drake who is known for having bras thrown at him onstage, had one thrown at him again by a fan. He picked it up and looked at the size and when he found out the size was 36G, he announced to the crowd to 'locate this woman immediately". Well the woman has been located and she also shared a video of her throwing the bra from the crowd, and another video explaining that she is the woman who threw it. This TikTok Video of Drake Calling Out a Fan for Throwing Vape at Him Onstage Goes Viral.

View Drake's Video:

Drake looks to locate woman who threw 36G Bra on stage pic.twitter.com/EMVLPosrrX — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) July 23, 2023

Woman Who Threw The Bra

The woman who threw the 36G bra at Drake breaks down how it happened pic.twitter.com/H7RacN1hFq — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 24, 2023

