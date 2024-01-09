At the Golden Globes, Dua Lipa graciously thanked the event but couldn't resist a playful quip. While sitting in her stunning dress, she humorously mentioned a "missing reclining chair." The video capturing her struggle to find a comfortable position added a light moment to her expression of gratitude. Lipa's witty remark showcased her humor amid the glamorous evening. Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Dua Lipa, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep – See Celebs Who Made Heads Turn at the 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet (View Pics).

See Dua Lipa's Latest Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

