Dua Lipa is currently in India, specifically in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The ''Levitating'' singer recently shared a couple of pictures from her Indian getaway. Her snapshots exude vibrancy, showcasing picturesque landscapes and her enjoying time with friends. She extended wishes for a great year ahead while spending time with her friends. In one picture, she's seen in a car wearing a red jacket, and in another, she captures a perfect picture of the palace where she's staying. Her Instagram pictures are filled with vibrant scenes, and she looks really good in them. Actress Penelope Cruz commented on her pictures with two red hearts, evidently appreciating Dua Lipa's stunning snapshots. Barbie: Dua Lipa Looks Mesmerising in Mermaid Avatar in New Still from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Film (View Pic).

Dua Lipa Is In India, Shares Pics On Insta!

