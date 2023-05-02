Warner Bros Pictures has released the first teaser for Dune: Part Two ahead of the official trailer. The teaser of the Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya's upcoming film looks interesting, challenging and it might deliver something new. Even the poster of the movie which released few hours back and it look promising. This second part is said to be a more action-oriented film, but new characters will also be introduced, and more tribes will be present. The film will hit theatres on November 3 of this year. Speaking about the trailer, it will release on Wednesday, May 3. Dune Part 2: First Poster of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya’s Upcoming Film Out, Film to Hit Theatres on November 3.

Check Out The Teaser Here:

Watch the first teaser for #DunePartTwo. The official trailer drops tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/Z4Iy13LekU — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 2, 2023

