This week, we head back to Arrakis. In case anybody was wondering, what's the update with Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Two, don't worry we are here with news. The poster of the movie released and it look promising. This second part is said to be a more action-oriented film, but new characters will also be introduced, and more tribes will be present. The film will hit theatres on November 3 of this year. Speaking about the trailer, it will release May 3 (IST). So stay tuned for updated! Dune Part 2: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya's Film Confirmed to Pick Up Right After the Ending of the First Film.

Check Out The Poster Here:

First poster for ‘DUNE: PART 2’. Trailer releases tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Jb5nj5Xpuu — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)