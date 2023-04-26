Fans have been starving for any news regarding Dune: Part Two, and it looks like they are finally set to get it. With Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and director Denis Villeneuve taking the stage at CinemaCon 2023 to talk about the upcoming film, they confirmed that the sequel will pick up right after where the first film left off. Dune Part 2: Timothee Chalamet's Sci-Fi Sequel Begins Production, Plot Of the Film Revealed!

Check Out the Details:

NEW at #CinemaCon: DUUUUNNEE!! Part 2!!! Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya and director Denis Villeneuve on stage now. Denis says the story picks up right where the last one left off. #Dune pic.twitter.com/0WaDSmwMau — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 25, 2023

