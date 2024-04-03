Ed Piskor, American YoTube host and cartoonist, has sadly passed away unexpectedly, as announced by Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral Home of Munhall, Pa. His sister, Justine Cleaves, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, urging prayers for their family during this difficult time. The cause of his death remains undisclosed. Before his passing, Piskor addressed and refuted misconduct allegations on his Facebook page. Despite his plea, he felt overwhelmed by the situation. His final message concluded with "1982-2024." Michelle Young Dies: 34-Year-Old US Army Veteran, Fitness Influencer and Single Mother Dies by Suicide Days After Sharing Heartfelt Message of Daughter’s Birthday.

A Statement Shared By Ed Piskor's Brother

A statement from the brother of #EdPiskor https://t.co/MPZKP9nBHe — 𝗕𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@Templesmith) April 3, 2024

