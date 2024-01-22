New York, January 22: Michelle Young, a 34-year-old single mother and US Army Staff Sergeant, committed suicide on Saturday, January 20, according to a report. The latter was described 'beautiful soul' by those who knew her well. Young has a 12-year-old daughter named Gracie. Young sent a heartfelt birthday greeting for her daughter on Instagram only a few days before her suicide.

In addition to her military service, Young was also a social media influencer with over 100,000 followers on Instagram. She promoted better mental health care for US Army veterans and modelled for fashion labels using this platform. YouTube Bodybuilder Joestethics Dies: Fitness Influencer Jo Lindner Passes Away Aged 30 of Aneurysm.

She wrote a post in September, during Suicide Prevention Week, in which she discussed her personal experiences and disclosed that her elder brother had committed suicide when she was just 14 years old. She urged others who were in need to ask for help. Even though Young has openly advocated for mental health, it is still unknown what exactly led to her suicide.

"Our good friend and athlete Michelle was taken from us by suicide. Michelle was a beautiful soul, an amazing friend, a single mother, a soldier, and is proof you never know what someone is going through or what demons they may be fighting. We will never fill the gaps in our hearts and will always be left with questions why", Young's friend Sarah Maine wrote on GoFundMe Page. Leena Nagwanshi Dies: 22-Year-Old Instagram Influencer From Chhattisgarh Allegedly Commits Suicide by Hanging; Police Launch Probe.

"Michelle is survived by her daughter Gracie, who was her whole world. NOTHING can replace her mother, but the purpose of this is to help her daughter Gracie with anything she may need. We know Michelle would appreciate us all looking out for her now", she added in her post. On Young's GoFundMe page, more than $30,000 has been donated in reaction to this tragedy, with the money intended to help her daughter Gracie directly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2024 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).