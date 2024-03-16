Ed Sheeran's eagerly anticipated concert at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds as a part of his Mathematics tour is happening today. Before his appearance, a crowd of enthusiastic fans gathered, showing their excitement as they awaited the singer's arrival. Captured on video, the vibrant scene showcases the venue aglow with lights, setting the stage for Sheeran's momentous concert. The anticipation looked infectious as fans eagerly awaited the show's start, buzzing with energy and anticipation. Ed Sheeran’s Face Lights Up With Happiness As Malaika Arora and Farah Khan Shower Him With Kisses at Star-Studded Party (View Pic).

Crowd Of Fans Waiting For Ed Sheeran At His Mumbai Concert

The crowd is getting ready before #EdSheeran hits the stage at his Mumbai concert today! 📸: Shweta Sunny pic.twitter.com/bQemMWokaF — HT City (@htcity) March 16, 2024

