Farah Khan hosted a star-studded party last evening in honour of singer Ed Sheeran. She took to IG to share some fun-filled moments from the celebration, and one of the pictures is sure to leave you awestruck. It captures Malaika Arora and Farah showering the British singer with kisses, leaving him blushing uncontrollably. Undoubtedly, this is the sweetest picture from the party. Ed Sheeran Parties With Bollywood Celebs! Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Aryan Khan, Malaika Arora and Others Arrive at Farah Khan-Hosted Party for the ‘Perfect’ Singer (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Malaika Arora And Farah Khan Kiss Ed Sheeran

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@farahkhankunder)

