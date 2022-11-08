Agatha: Coven of Chaos seems to have added two more cast members as Eric André and Sasheer Zamata join the upcoming Kathryn Hahn Marvel series on Disney+. Earlier last week, Aubrey Plaza had joined the show as well in a villainous role. The series is set to premiere in late 2023. Agatha - Coven of Chaos: Aubrey Plaza Cast as the Villain in Kathryn Hahn's Upcoming Marvel Disney+ Series - Reports.

Check Out the Tweet:

Eric Andre and Sasheer Zamata join the cast of #AgathaCovenOfChaos (via @Deadline) pic.twitter.com/dH6TKnHV5L — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 7, 2022

