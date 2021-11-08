Movie buffs were in for a major treat during the time of Diwali this year. Three big films released in theatres featuring stellar casts. Chloé Zhao’s superhero film Eternals released in Indian cinema halls on November 5. On the same day Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi had also released. A day prior to it Rajinikanth’s film Annaatthe had released in theatres. Eternals has continued to perform strong at the Indian box office against these two major opponents. The film has earned Rs 19.15 crore in three days.

Eternals Box Office Collection Day 3

#Eternals STAYS STRONG, despite two major opponents [#Sooryavanshi, #Annaatthe]… The hugely popular #Marvel brand cements its status in #India with this one… Fri 7.35 cr, Sat 5.75 cr, Sun 6.05 cr. Total: ₹ 19.15 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. ALL versions. Gross BOC: ₹ 22.80 cr. pic.twitter.com/f984mc6CW8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)